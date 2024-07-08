Indonesian authorities may grant visa-free travel to Russia, 19 other countries by October

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. The Indonesian government may cancel visas for tourists from 20 countries, including Russia, by October, when a new cabinet is expected to be formed, Antara news agency reported citing Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

"The process has moved to the final stage, there is a flexible list of 20 countries that we believe will bring the greatest economic benefit in terms of tourism," the agency quoted him as saying. The minister said that the visa waiver process launched last December is scheduled to be completed under the current Cabinet.

The Jakarta Globe reported on December 7 that the Indonesian government was considering abolishing visas for tourists from 20 countries to boost economic growth through tourism. At the time, 18 countries were on the list, including China, India, the United States, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, some countries and territories of the Middle East and Asia. The remaining two places were planned to be reserved for Middle East countries.

Currently, Russian nationals need a visa to enter Indonesia. It is issued at the airport of arrival or at the consulate in advance for a month with the possibility of extension.