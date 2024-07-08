China’s Xi says Ukraine ceasefire in everybody’s interests

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia would be better served laying down their arms and finding a diplomatic solution to their problems, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible," China’s state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying. "At present, following three principles is of paramount importance: preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict," Xi insisted.

He also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible."