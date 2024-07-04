SCO nations condemn actions leading to civilian casualties in Gaza Strip

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) condemn the actions that have led to numerous civilian casualties in Gaza, according to a declaration adopted at a summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The member states expressed a deep concern about the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, strongly condemning the actions that have led to numerous civilian casualties and a devastating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The SCO leaders highlighted the need to ensure a full and sustainable ceasefire as soon as possible, and step up efforts to achieve peace, stability and security for all residents of the region. In addition, they pointed out that finding a comprehensive and fair solution to the Palestinian issue was the only way to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.