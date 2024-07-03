Lukashenko gives vote of confidence to military on country’s Independence Day

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. The Belarusian military is ready to prevent any false flag operations along the state border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, addressing a military parade on the occasion of Independence Day in his republic.

"Today, we, people in uniform, are able not only to ensure protection but also thwart any provocation along the state border of our country," he said.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus possesses "the latest weapons and equipment." "We have been actively developing the defense sector of the economy and building our own missile systems, guns, artillery shells, unmanned aerial vehicles, communication devices and automation - everything needed for modern warfare," Lukashenko specified.

The Belarusian leader explained that today’s parade was in recognition of the professionalism and dedication on the part of soldiers, border guards and special service officers who he said were making every effort to prevent "false flag operations by unfriendly countries from escalating to a full-blown military conflict."