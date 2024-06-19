Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa's president for second five-year term

PRETORIA, June 19. /TASS/. Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the oath of office and entered his second five-year term as the president of South Africa.

The solemn ceremony took place in the capital Pretoria on the territory of the government complex of Union Buildings, was broadcast by the state media group SABC.

"I swear to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic," Ramaphosa said as he took the oath of office before South Africa's Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by heads of state and government from 18 countries, primarily African. Russia was represented by Russian envoy to South Africa Ilya Rogachev.

On June 14, Ramaphosa was re-elected as head of state by the majority of deputies of the lower house of the national parliament - the National Assembly. Along with the African National Congress (ANC) party, whose leader is Ramaphosa, the Democratic Alliance representing the interests of the white minority in South Africa voted for him. The ANC and the DA signed an agreement to form a government of national unity headed by Ramaphosa, as neither party won a majority in the country's May 29 general election. The ANC managed to win 159 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly, while the DA won 87.

In the coming days, Ramaphosa is expected to announce the composition of the national unity government, which will be based on the ruling majority of at least five parties in the National Assembly.