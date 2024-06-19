North Korea’s Kim says partnership treaty with Russia peaceful, defensive

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. The treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea is peaceful and defensive, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said following the signing of the document.

"This powerful treaty is <...> nothing more than a truly constructive, promising and purely peaceful and defensive document," Kim said. "I have no doubt that it will be a driving force that would accelerate work to establish a new multipolar world," he added.

The agreement is consonant with the strategic nature of relations between the two countries in the new era, Kim maintained. "Times have changed, so has the status of North Korea and Russia in geopolitics globally," he concluded.