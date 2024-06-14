SEOUL, June 14. /TASS/. The conference on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 is absurd as one of the key parties to the crisis, Russia, will not take part in the meeting, the Korean Central News Agency said.

"Although the name of the meeting gives it a mask of plausibility, talking about some kind of 'peace' without the participation of Russia - the main party interested in solving the problem of Ukraine - is a complete absurdity," the article said. According to reporters, as the meeting approaches, "the dirty plot of the United States, the West and Zelensky's puppet clique, which is so evil and deceptive that they even use the desire of humanity for peace, is becoming more and more obvious."

"But there is nothing concealed that will not be revealed: the whole world clearly realizes that the 'Global Peace Summit' is nothing but a product of the insidious political intrigues of the host and his henchmen," the article emphasized. According to the reporters, this meeting is not being held for the sake of peace, but is "a confrontational farce and a conspiracy to escalate the war, which can be understood without even going to Switzerland." The news agency pointed out that many countries are refusing to participate in the conference, saying that both sides should participate on an equal footing and discuss peace proposals fairly.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, even Western countries realize that the agenda proposed by Kiev is more like a capitulation imposed on Russia, which is unacceptable from Moscow's point of view. "The very attempt by the Ukrainian puppet clique and the West to put forward an 'ultimatum' as an agenda at a time when Russia has a firm military advantage shows an extreme degree of hostility towards the other side and sheds light on the nefarious plot to maintain an anti-Russian alliance," the article said.

The agency recalled that even the Swiss media called the upcoming meeting a "Western interlude." The North Korean reporters believe that the only just way to peace and the settlement of the crisis is for both sides to sit down at the negotiating table with sincere intentions on an equal footing, without deception and hypocrisy.