G7 reaching political agreement on use of Russian assets — Italian PM

ROME, June 13. /TASS/. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) reached a political agreement at their summit on the use of Russian assets for Ukraine, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni said.

This refers to the use of revenues from invested Russian assets that are currently frozen for guarantees of loans to Kiev, Meloni noted. "We reached the political agreement on providing financial support to Ukraine in the amount of $50 bln until the end of the year through a system of loans. It is not the confiscation but [the use] of accumulated interest," she said.

The scheme should now be determined "from the technical point of view," she added.