US, Niger announce beginning of US troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. The United States has begun the withdrawal of US troops from Niger, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense and the Department of National Defense of the Republic of Niger.

"The US Department of Defense and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Niger announce that the withdrawal of US forces and assets from Niger has progressed from initial preparations to redeployment. This significant transition began with the departure of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Air Base 101 in Niamey on June 7, 2024," the document says.

Besides, it says that "a small contingent of US personnel has arrived in Niger to provide logistical support, ensuring the efficient withdrawal of remaining forces and assets from Air Bases 101 and 201."

"Concurrently, some US forces have already redeployed from Niger to their home stations as their mission contributions concluded," the two states’ military said.

Both sides "are dedicated to completing a safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal by September 15, 2024." "They emphasize their commitment to the protection and security of American forces during this process," the document says.

The United States and Niger "express a shared commitment to continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

"This withdrawal of US forces will not have an impact on the ongoing development relations between the United States and Niger. Both countries remain committed to sustained diplomatic dialogue to shape the future of their bilateral relations," the document says.

On July 26, 2023, a group of soldiers from Niger’s Presidential Guard (PG) rose in rebellion against President Mohamed Bazoum and announced his removal from power. After the coup, the rebels formed the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, headed by PG Commander General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

In March 2024, Niger terminated a military agreement to host a US military base in the north of the country. The government said the agreement was imposed on them and did not correspond to Niger’s national interests.

As of late 2023, Niger had around 1,100 US troops on its territory. The agreement on the US troop withdrawal was reached in mid-May.