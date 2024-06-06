Biden says Washington not authorizing strikes on Moscow, Kremlin

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The United States does not support the idea of using American weapons for strikes against Moscow or the Kremlin, US President Joe Biden said.

"We're not authorizing strikes 200 miles (around 320 km - TASS) into Russia and we're not authorizing strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin," Biden told ABC News in an interview, commenting on remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin that supplying high-precision arms for strikes on Russia equals directly participating in the conflict. According to the US leader, the weapons can be used "in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to him, they can only be used to attack Russian regions bordering Kharkov. Blinken didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future.

On the same day, the German cabinet of ministers announced that German weapons may be used to shield the Kharkov Region from Russian attacks. Currently, Western countries have no unified position regarding restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine.

On May 28, Putin said that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.