Latvia excludes NATO missile attack on Russia in response to alleged sabotage — newspaper

LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. NATO countries do not intend to launch missile strikes on Russian territory in response to such small incidents as hybrid attacks, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told the Financial Times.

According to him, the Western countries are increasingly facing sabotage attacks allegedly committed by the Russian special services, including the arson of military bases and civilian infrastructure across Europe. However, the president pointed out that NATO allies "are not going to fire missiles at Russia because of a rather small-scale incident." Instead, they will work on measures to retaliate such attacks.

NATO member states have repeatedly made allegations about Russia's use of hybrid warfare methods to undermine NATO unity and destabilize the situation in Europe. In particular, Russian authorities have been suspected of involvement in the disruption of rail traffic in northern Germany in October 2022, the damage to the Balticconnector underwater gas pipeline in the fall of 2023, as well as various cases of arson and cyberattacks.