Kazakh leader sees regional security dangers amid geopolitical turbulence

ASTANA, June 3. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees intensified risks to regional security amid geopolitical tensions.

Addressing a meeting with parliament speakers from the Organization of Security and Cooperation Treaty (CSTO), the Kazakh leader said: "Our meeting comes amid an unprecedented escalation internationally. Against the background of geopolitical tensions, regional security threats have expanded." "The global conflict potential has escalated to a dangerous level," the Kazakh presidential press service quoted Tokayev as saying.

The situation in the Middle East is of particular concern, he said. "Hundreds, including civilians, women and children, have been dying and sustaining severe wounds in the Gaza Strip. Over a million people are stranded. Almost all major international organizations describe the humanitarian situation in Palestine as unacceptable. In fact, it is bordering on catastrophe," he emphasized.

Tokayev reiterated that establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on a two-state solution was the only way out of the years-long conflict as he said that Astana’s position on this issue remained unchanged. He also lauded the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 10 recognizing the rights of the Palestinians to join the global body.