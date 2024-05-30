Zelensky to visit Saudi Arabia on June 1 — media

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia on June 1, the DPA news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the agency, Zelensky will also meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in the city of Jeddah. The Ukrainian president wants to seek support in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming conference on Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock.

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, the G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not ask for participation in the conference if the country is not wanted there. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 12 that holding a conference on Ukraine in Switzerland was a "path to nowhere." In his words, Moscow does not see the West's desire to act in a fair manner. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that Moscow has never refused a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Kiev.