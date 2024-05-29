{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Poland to set up buffer zone on its border with Poland, PM says

Donald Tusk announced measures to involve the police and special equipment more actively to help the country’s border service

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Polish authorities may establish a 200-meter-wide buffer zone on the border with Belarus, with a decision potentially coming early next month, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a meeting with border guards and the military in the border zone.

"Today, (on May 29 - TASS) your fellow servicemen advised us to re-establish a 200-meter-wide buffer zone on the border with Belarus, where necessary, as soon as possible," the Polish premier said at a news conference broadcast by TVP Info. "Together with the national defense minister, the interior minister and the entire Cabinet we will make this decision at the beginning of next week," he announced.

Also, Tusk announced measures to involve the police and special equipment more actively to help the country’s border service. Poland’s defense chief Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who attended the meeting, reported the deployment of more troops to the border with Belarus.

On Tuesday, Tusk revealed that a reinforcement had been sent to the Polish border with Belarus to respond to the growing number of attacks by illegal migrants. On May 28, a Polish soldier was stabbed while trying to stop a migrant from illegally crossing the border. In all, Poland’s Border Guard Service has caught over 13,000 people attempting to illegally cross from Belarus this year.

Tags
PolandBorder control
Doctors say Slovak PM Fico in ‘satisfactory condition’
On Monday, a medical checkup was conducted on the Slovak Prime Minister, the team of doctors concluded that his condition is slowly getting better
Read more
Russian army helicopters destroy enemy forces on mountainous terrain in Tajikistan drills
The helicopter crews practiced piloting skills in passing through mountain gorges, flying over peaks and rocky areas and landing helicopters on sites located at an altitude of up to 3,000 meters above sea level
Read more
Russian goalkeeper Safonov signs contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Accoridng to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the contract was sealed until 2029 and its sum is 20 million euro
Read more
Poland to never leave Ukraine if its servicemen enter it — Putin
The Russian leader specified that if "some other European contingents enter Ukraine together with Polish troops, they will leave, but the Poles will not"
Read more
Hammer air bomb, Olkha MLRS projectile shot down over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems destroyed a Hammer guided air bomb and an Olkha MLRS projectiles over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Armenia halts broadcasting Russia’s Channel One television in its multiplex
Channel One has failed to meet its obligations under the contract, having run up a debt for two and a half months
Read more
Putin to chair meeting of Council for National Projects, State Council commissions
The head of state put forward the idea of holding a joint session of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects back in March
Read more
Moldovan opposition leader Lungu detained at Chisinau airport to be checked
The politician returned from Moscow where he took part in the BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum
Read more
NATO’s actions could prompt Russia to accelerate its INF-related schedule — diplomat
Representatives of some Western countries have recently said their weapons that are supplied to Ukraine can be used to strike inside Russia
Read more
Western instructors in Ukraine sustaining losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, "it is becoming more and more difficult for them to conceal these losses"
Read more
Poland allows Ukraine to attack Russian facilities with its weapons
Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk added that Warsaw was preparing the 45th military aid package for Ukraine
Read more
Moldovan opposition leader Lungu released after 3-hour check at Chisinau airport
He said that he "will not let it all hang out and will file complaints with a court"
Read more
Ukrainian forces step up attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s host city — mayor
According to Eduard Senovoz, today, equipment is "worth its weight in gold," but what’s worse is that civilians suffered injuries
Read more
Libyan Ambassador in Moscow becoming first owner of Aurus with diplomatic license plate
The diplomat expressed confidence that "Russian engineers modeled the Aurus with feeling and with consideration of all modern trends and needs"
Read more
All Western countries should allow Ukraine to strike Russia — Estonian MFA
According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, the Ukrainian armed forces should be given every capability to defend themselves
Read more
Not dissolving NATO post-Cold War seen as mistake by many — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "just yesterday, a famous US economist, political scientist Jeffrey Sachs, cited this mistake in an interview with [US journalist] Tucker Carlson"
Read more
Borrell reacts to call to arrest Israeli PM
"All states that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court’s decisions," the top EU diplomat said
Read more
Russia delivers intense strikes in Vremevka area using demolition bombs — politician
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov said that the Russian military had improved its positions near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Read more
It’s up to Ukraine’s legal system to decide about Zelensky’s legitimacy — Putin
The Russian president recalled that Ukraine’s law of 2016 only says that presidential election cannot be held amid martial law but it doesn’t say that the presidential office term is extended
Read more
Parliament and its speaker constitute only legitimate power in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader noted that this is what a preliminary legal analysis of the current situation suggests
Read more
Kremlin has no issue with media calling Zelensky president: 'call him as you see fit'
"Anyway, this is something that the judicial system in Ukraine itself largely needs to discuss," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin’s Q&A session still on agenda, Kremlin spokesman says
The president last held his Direct Line question-and-answer session on December 14, 2023
Read more
Poland to set up buffer zone on its border with Poland, PM says
Donald Tusk announced measures to involve the police and special equipment more actively to help the country’s border service
Read more
Kremlin knows that Poland allowed Ukraine to attack Russia with its weapons
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about its reaction in case Kiev uses Western weapons to attack its territory
Read more
NATO raises degree of escalation, goes too far in military rhetoric — Kremlin
"This is the reality that we will have to confront further on," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
Washington’s position unchanged on Kiev’s use of US-supplied weapons — Pentagon
The US has not changed its stance on how Kiev could achieve its military goals using US-supplied weapons, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Read more
Russia to take advantage of US sanctions to boost import substitution efforts — envoy
According to Anatoly Antonov, Russia continues to build up its "socio-economic and industrial potential"
Read more
Israel completely shuts down communication, Internet in Rafah — news agency
Israeli tanks are stationed in the Yibna and Shabura refugee camps in southern Rafah
Read more
Russia knows about Western mercenaries in Ukraine, nothing new about that — Putin
The Russian president commented on the signing of an agreement allowing French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky
Read more
Hungary rethinking role in NATO, PM says
Viktor Orban underlined that Budapest had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia
Read more
Three European countries recognize Palestine, Israel recalls envoys, issues stern warning
143 out of 193 UN member nations, including Russia, had recognized Palestine
Read more
End of Zelensky's presidential term makes him 'nobody' to Ukrainian troops — politician
The expiration of Zelensky’s authority as president and supreme commander-in-chief also means that current mobilization in Ukraine is also illegal, Viktor Medvedchuk went on to say
Read more
US does not encourage, enable strikes outside Ukraine's borders, official says
"We always discuss with our allies and partners whatever is on their mind and we have those meetings," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said
Read more
Venezuela maintains great relations with BRICS countries, president says
"When we talk about BRICS, we talk about a new world of technological, scientific, economic and financial development," Maduro said
Read more
Taliban advisor welcomes progress in relations between Kabul, Moscow
Russia’s possible move to exclude the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations will remove obstacles to the establishment of official relations between Kabul and Moscow, Zakir Jalali, an advisor to the Taliban Foreign Ministry, said
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 405 troops and a British-made howitzer over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US military reports Houthi attack on Greek-owned vessel in Red Sea
The merchant vessel Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek owned and operated bulk carrier, reported being struck by three of the missiles, but continued its voyage
Read more
US, Germany warn against offering Ukraine firm timeframe for joining NATO — newspaper
According to the Daily Telegraph, "while NATO leaders will refuse to provide a timeline for Ukraine’s membership, they will offer what is being described as a 'bridge' or 'path' to accession as a show of support for the process"
Read more
Saboteurs’ attempts to infiltrate Russia to be met with brutal rebuff — Putin
"Largely due to the resolve of the border security troops, numerous attempts to break into the Russian territory by mercenaries, traitors and enemy sabotage groups have been thwarted," the head of state said in his video address, dedicated to the Day of the Border Security troops
Read more
UN secretary-general says destruction in Gaza unacceptable
Antonio Guterres noted that international law and international humanitarian law must be a priority and the ICJ’s decisions must be respected
Read more
Russian diplomat tells how many foreign mercenaries were eliminated in Ukraine
"France, the Baltic countries and Poland are especially zealous when it comes to the potential deployment of national contingents to Ukraine," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Russian troops destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs in Kherson area over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 28 that Russian troops had inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Tyaginka in the Kherson Region
Read more
Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian arms cache with over 100,000 munitions in LPR
The arms cache also stored more than 600 artillery shells and engineer explosive items, eight anti-tank missiles, over 100 grenade launcher projectiles
Read more
Danish parliament votes down bill on recognizing Palestine
The Danish parliament passed this decision on the same day when Norway recognized Palestine as a state, the media reported
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over past day
Russian troops advanced to better positions and repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Belgium to send 30 F-16s to Ukraine before 2028 — top diplomat
Hadja Lahbib said that Belgium had already set up a 1.7 bln euro fund for direct weapons supplies to Ukraine
Read more
Necessary to build ties with Taliban as they control Afghanistan — Putin
"We need to proceed from reality and build relations accordingly," the Russian leader explained
Read more
US can eventually impose trade embargo against Russia — official
US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said that Russia was transforming its economy "entirely into a factory for the war machine"
Read more
Pyongyang accused of sending trash-carrying balloons to South Korea
As of Wednesday morning local time, the South Korean side had discovered 90 balloons, with some of them still floating in the air
Read more
US manipulates facts about China's overproduction of cars, Putin says
"If we are living in the market environment, then the market regulates whether it is overproduction or not," the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Conference in Switzerland not to settle situation in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov branded the idea to discuss the "ways of a settling the conflict around Ukraine" at a summit without Russia as absurd
Read more
Lavrov issues warning to Asia-Pacific countries amid NATO spreading tentacles into region
Russia’s top diplomat referred to a remark by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who claimed that the security in the Euro-Atlantic area and the Asia-Pacific region was indivisible
Read more
Russian innovations being tested on battlefield, bringing victory closer — Medvedev
"Scientists offer unique ideas and solutions that lay the basis for developing breakthrough weapons," Russia’s Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
Poland buys hundreds of US-made long-range JASSM missiles
The US will supply missiles to Poland from 2026 to 2030
Read more
US signaling readiness to completely destroy global economic ties — Russian envoy
US provokes "Russia and other countries to retaliate, thereby further fueling the potential for conflict in global commerce," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
BRICS to create alternative to SWIFT — expert
BRICS is exactly the association that can assume responsibility for mitigating almost any consequences of the global crisis, Andrey Margolin added
Read more
Russian GDP growth in Q1 above expectations — Central Bank
"Quarterly growth of GDP evolved higher than in the fourth quarter of 2023," analysts said
Read more
Russia ready to help Uzbekistan in solving logistics problems — Putin
"Uzbekistan is indeed of great interest for Russia from the standpoint of developing relations," the Russian president said
Read more
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Read more
Latvia’s leader sees 'no reason' to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons
Read more
Diplomat warns of high risk of provocations against Russians at Paris Olympics
According to Alexey Klimov, "the statements of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that Russian athletes will not be welcome are indicative of the sentiments disseminated by official structures"
Read more
US behind Nord Stream explosions, American economist says
In 2020 US President Joe Biden said in a statement to the press, if the Russians invade Ukraine, Nord Stream is finished, reminded Jeffrey Sachs
Read more
US can toughen restrictions against Russian oil supplies by sea — official
Russian export volumes have remained high, avoiding the price spike that many feared in 2022, US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said
Read more
Merchant vessel hit by missiles in Red Sea — TV
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that incident refers to the Laax cargo ship under the flag of the Marshall Islands and managed by a Hellenic company
Read more
Serbia, Azerbaijan and China tops list of apple exporters to Russia
Russian apple imports totaled 417,030 metric tons in 2023
Read more
Russian heavy flamethrower crew destroys two Ukrainian strongholds in Kharkov Region
According to the commander, Ukraine has been pulling up reserves for a counteroffensive over several days
Read more
Israeli soldiers beat to death two detainees in Gaza — newspaper
Earlier, the newspaper reported that at least 27 detainees from the embattled enclave died in Israeli military prisons
Read more
Georgian parliament speaker says will sign foreign agent bill instead of president
In line with the existing procedures, after the veto is overridden, the bill returns to the president for signing
Read more
West’s attempts to restrict access to scientific research results inadmissible — diplomat
"This is all done in order to restrain the social and economic development of their competitors and to maintain their own control over decision-making on the global agenda," according to Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
Russia-Belarus nuclear drills do not violate Non-Proliferation Treaty — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that specifically training measures involving the non-strategic nuclear weapon component do not violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty
Read more
No prospects for renewing Russia-Ukraine cultural dialogue — Foreign Ministry
"In case of a hypothetical reset of the cultural cooperation dialogue, it would be necessary to conclude another document that would take into account the new realities," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
Russia issues nearly 180,000 e-visas since start of 2024, senior diplomat says
More than half of the e-visas were issued to the citizens of China, next come Germany and Turkey, Alexey Klimov, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department, said
Read more
Biden seeks war with Russia to boost approval rating, US journalist opines
In late April, Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Read more
OMV to observe effective contract with Gazprom — CEO
Neither Austria nor the EU introduced sanctions against Russian gas
Read more
Taliban fully behind Russia in Ukraine conflict — envoy
Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that the Taliban have made this position clear to him and the Russian ambassador in Kabul during various exchanges
Read more
Over 1,000 French mercenaries present in Donbass — expert
On May 27, Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Sirsky said that he had signed an agreement that would allow French instructors to visit training centers in the country
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat does not rule out US introducing trade embargo on Russian goods
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia is already carrying out "certain insurance work and preparations to ensure that export opportunities are not limited and that there are alternative markets for selling products"
Read more
US may seek new missile bases in Asia-Pacific — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat is sure that other countries in the Asia-Pacific region will soon receive requests to allow the stationing of the US weapons on their territory
Read more
Western weapons used by Ukraine to deliver strikes on Russia more than once — agency
AFP did not specify which facility was targeted
Read more
Biden deliberately distorting facts of WWII — senior Russian official
"Millions of our citizens who fell at the hands of fascists are behind us," Dmitry Medvedev emphasized
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Zelensky seizes power in Ukraine, committing state crime — senior lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin recalled that according to the Ukrainian constitution, the Verkhovna Rada speaker is supposed to perform the duties of the Ukrainian president until the election and inauguration of the new leader
Read more
FACTBOX: International status and recognition of Palestine
As of today, Palestine is recognized as an independent state by 146 out of the 193 UN member countries
Read more
BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum to open on May 27
It will gather about 700 guests from around the world
Read more
Press review: EU split on Ukraine hitting Russia and Israeli tanks roll deep into Rafah
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 29th
Read more
Russia perceives EU actions on Ukraine as hostile — Kremlin
As reported earlier, some EU countries and the US are against weapons supplied by the West used to strike targets in Russia because this can escalate the situation
Read more
Putin continues working after getting from Uzbekistan back to Moscow — spokesman
Putin's state visit to Uzbekistan lasted three days instead of the planned two
Read more
Ukrainian forces redeploy reserves from Donetsk to Kharkov — military expert
Yan Gagin noted that the Ukrainian military also moved dozens of units of military equipment from Donetsk to Kharkov
Read more
Scholz says West wants to provide Kiev with billions in funds
Olaf Scholz mentioned that the EU is discussing the possibility of using the proceeds from the reinvestment of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests
Read more
Many Western companies backtrack on their Russia exit plans — newspaper
"Many European companies have found themselves really between a rock and a hard place," one executive working with western companies in the country was quoted as saying
Read more
Biden dishonors all Russians by insinuations against Putin — Russian Ambassador
"Such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Radicals in Gaza release video with hostage identifying himself as Alexander Trufanov
It is not clear when the video was recorded
Read more
Press review: Macron meets with Scholz to talk Ukraine and Russia, Uzbekistan ink deals
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 28th
Read more
Russia, China not competing for influence in Afghanistan — diplomat
According to Zamir Kabulov, China has a specific interest in Aynak, a large cooper deposit in eastern Afghanistan, which was discovered by Soviet geologists
Read more
US creating new, upgrading existing non-lethal chemical munitions — Russia’s top brass
For a long period, the United States possessed some of the world’s largest stockpiles of chemical weapons kept both on US soil and outside its territory, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet marines practice modern warfare techniques in drills
In the course of a new exercise, the marines will train in methods of entering trenches without combat and upon direct contact with the enemy
Read more
Belarusian president signs law suspending Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
The law was passed by the Belarusian upper house in early May
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-25 cargo craft splashes down in Pacific — Roscosmos
The Progress MS-25 space freighter arrived at the orbital outpost on December 3, 2023, delivering over 2.5 tons of cargo
Read more
Putin appoints Dyumin as State Council Secretary — Kremlin
Earlier, former State Council Secretary Igor Levitin was relieved of his duties
Read more
Rosatom chief says Ukraine shells ZNPP to provoke Russian return fire
Alexey Likhachev added that the IAEA should not only monitor safety at the plant, but also participate in providing information about attacks on ZNPP
Read more
Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia with London’s permission — official
There is no complete unanimity among Kiev's Western allies, which have multiplied arms deliveries to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation, on restrictions on its use
Read more