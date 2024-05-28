Norway moves to formally recognize Palestine — foreign minister

STOCKHOLM, May 28. /TASS/. Norway's decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state has entered into force, reads the message of Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, published on the government website.

"For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state. Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," the statement said.

The Norwegian government announced the decision to recognize Palestine’s statehood on May 22. So did the authorities of Ireland and Spain. In response, the Israeli foreign minister announced the recall of ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid, and Oslo for consultations. At the same time, the heads of Irish, Spanish and Norwegian diplomatic missions in Israel were summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Jewish state that delivered a demarche to them.

The State of Palestine is currently recognized as a sovereign country by more than 140 out of 193 United Nations member states, including Russia.