Palestinian sovereignty gains momentum with recognition from Ireland, Spain, Norway

The Palestinian leadership welcomes the contributions made by Ireland, Spain and Norway "in support of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their soil and in taking concrete steps towards the establishment of two independent states, including the State of Palestine," the statement reads.

CAIRO, May 22. /TASS/. Ireland, Spain and Norway’s decision to recognize the sovereignty of Palestine will help move the needle toward establishing an independent Palestinian state, the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah said in a statement on Wednesday.

The document added that the decision made by these three European countries was the culminating point of their desire to render "support to the Palestinian people in full compliance with the principles of international law."

Earlier in the day, Palestinian movement Hamas also welcomed the recognition of Palestine as an independent state by Ireland, Spain and Norway.

"We welcome the statements voiced by Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize the State of Palestine and consider it as an important step towards affirming the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state," the movement said in a statement on its Telegram account.

Egyptian daily EgyptToday.com reported that Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit also lauded the decision of the three European countries.

"I salute and thank the three countries for that step that puts them on the right side of history in this conflict," the Egyptian daily quoted Aboul Gheit as saying. "I call on countries that have not done so to follow suit. The three countries took their courageous, principled step."

The authorities of Norway, Ireland and Spain announced earlier in the day their decisions to recognize the sovereignty of the Palestinian state and the decisions are expected to come into force on May 28.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced earlier on Wednesday: "Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision… I am confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks."

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in late April that several European Union countries would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May.

The State of Palestine is currently recognized as a sovereign country by 143 of the 193 United Nations member states, including Russia. As for EU nations, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden have already recognized the Palestinian state.