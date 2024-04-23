Nicaragua, Russia sign declaration to counter illegal sanctions — vice president

MEXICO CITY, April 23. /TASS/. The authorities of Nicaragua and Russia have signed a declaration on countering illegal sanctions measures on April 22, the country's Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

"Nicaragua and Russia signed an important agreement, or declaration, against illegal sanctions. We call them aggression. The declaration contains provisions on methods to counter, mitigate and compensate for the negative consequences of this aggression," said Murillo, quoted by 19digital.

The declaration states that the use of sanctions measures against any country "is illegal, contrary to the UN Charter and international law and entails international responsibility." The document also has a provision that public and private property and all assets, including bank accounts, bonds and real estate, "shall have immunity and shall not be subject to freezing, seizure or any other form of confiscation or restriction as a result of unilateral coercive measures." The parties stated the need to develop a roadmap to reduce the dependence of international trade on "national currencies that are commonly used to implement unilateral coercive measures or to maintain the currency hegemony of a particular state in the world economy."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Laureano Ortega Murillo, Special Representative of the President of Nicaragua for Russian Affairs signed the document. The parties confirmed mutual support in all areas, as well as the strategic nature of the Nicaragua-Russia partnership.

Earlier, Lavrov stressed that Russia sees a healthy trend for Latin America and the Caribbean to become one of the centers of the multipolar world order.