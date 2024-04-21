Jordan’s foreign minister warns Israeli operation in Rafah would produce ‘massacre’

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. An Israeli operation in the town of Rafah would produce a massacre and should be prevented, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on CNN.

"This attack should be prevented no matter what. It will produce nothing but a massacre, given the given the concentration of the people and already miserable reality that the war on Gaza has created. Unfortunately again, all statements coming from Israel are indicating that Netanyahu is going to go ahead with that war. <…> It looks like Netanyahu is sending all signals that he is going to attack Rafah," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier said that the Jewish state continues to prepare for an operation in the city. He said he had communicated to the US that it would be impossible to achieve a final victory over Hamas without bringing troops into Rafah.