US agrees to withdraw troops from Niger — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. The United States has agreed to withdraw its troops from Niger, according to the Washington Post.

The decision was sealed in a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, the newspaper said.

"The prime minister has asked us to withdraw US troops, and we have agreed to do that," a senior State Department official told the newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

Last month, the rebels who seized power in Niger terminated the military agreement with the US, according to which about 1,100 US troops were stationed in the country.

On July 26, 2023, a group of soldiers from Niger’s Presidential Guard (PG) rose in rebellion against President Mohamed Bazoum and announced his removal from power. After the coup, the rebels formed the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, headed by PG Commander General Abdourahmane Tchiani.