German chancellor announces 1.1 bln euro military aid package for Ukraine

BERLIN, February 16. /TASS/. Berlin will provide another military aid package to Kiev, worth about 1.1 bln euros, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"Today, we are launching another military aid package to Ukraine worth about 1.1 billion euros," he said. According to the German chancellor, the package particularly includes "36 tanks or, to be more precise, wheeled howitzers, from the industry stocks," as well as 120,000 artillery shells, two new air defense systems and IRIS-T missiles.

"The funds that Germany has allocated to support Ukraine and commitments for future expenses amount to approximately 28 billion euros," Scholz specified, adding that Berlin ranked second in terms of the amount of military aid to Kiev.

The chancellor said that the signing of a bilateral agreement between the two countries was a historic step and noted that the document indicated Germany’s intention to support Ukraine "as long as needed." The agreement on security commitments and long-term support was signed between Berlin and Kiev during Zelensky’s visit to Germany on Friday.