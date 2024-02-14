US uses six-bladed missile in attack on Iraq — WSJ

NEW YORK, February 14. /TASS/. The Pentagon used a special missile which employs six long blades in its strike on Iraq that killed a Kataib Hezbollah leader, The Wall Street Journal said citing US defense officials.

On the evening of February 7, Abu Baqr al-Saadi, one of the top brass of the Shi’ite group Kataib Hezbollah who was in charge of operations in Iraq and beyond, as well as arms supplies, was killed in a US strike while traveling in a car.

The daily reported that the United States used an R9X missile, which was designed by the Pentagon and the CIA to eliminate terrorist leaders. The R9X weapon is an inert Hellfire missile that uses its kinetic force and six blades that are retracted during flight to shred its target.

It was reported that such a missile was used by the United States to minimize civilian casualties.

US defense officials did not comment on the use of the R9X.