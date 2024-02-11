Macron postpones visit to Ukraine due to security considerations

PARIS, February 11. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was originally scheduled on February 13 to 14, the Challenges business weekly said, citing a source in the Elysee Palace.

According to the weekly, the administration of the French leader explains the visit’s postponement by security consideration.

Ukrainian diplomats were shocked by this decision, it noted.

Apart from that, a delegation of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) has also cancelled its visit to Kiev.

A new date for Macron’s visit to Ukraine has not yet been announced.