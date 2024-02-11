Finland to vote in presidential election runoff

HELSINKI, February 11. /TASS/. The runoff in the election to choose Finland’s 13th president from former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will take place on Sunday.

The first round took place in late January.

Finland, with a total population of 5.56 million, has about 4.55 million registered voters. Polling stations will open at 9:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) and close at 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT). The early vote took place between January 31 and February 6, the turnout was 44.5%.

The results will be known by the end of the day. The new president will be inaugurated on March 1.

The president of Finland is elected for a six-year term. The country is a parliamentary republic, so the president is in charge exclusively of defense and foreign policy matters. The rest of tasks, including in economy and finance, are handled by the government.