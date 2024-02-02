Syrian Defense Ministry says Israel hits south of Damascus

BEIRUT, February 2. /TASS/. The Israeli armed forces have attacked a number of facilities south of Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported.

"This morning at 4:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT), the Israeli enemy committed air aggression from the occupied Golan Heights, attacking a number of facilities south of Damascus," the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

According to it, some of the missiles launched by the Israeli side were shot down by Syrian air defenses. The ministry also said that the attack caused material damage.

Al Arabiya reported that at least two people were killed in an Israeli Air Force strike. According to its sources, the victims of the shelling were two fighters of an armed Shiite militia.

On January 29, the SANA agency reported, citing the Syrian Defense Ministry, the death of several civilians in an Israeli air strike on the southern suburbs of Damascus. According to the Al Hadath TV channel, the target of the strike was a suburb of the Syrian capital, Sayyidah Zaynab, where the headquarters of Iranian advisors from the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) are located.