Slovenia has no available weapons to send to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, February 1. /TASS/. Slovenia does not have sufficient stocks of offensive weapons to send to Ukraine as military aid, Prime Minister Robert Golob said upon his arrival for an EU summit in Brussels.

"Slovenia no longer has stockpiles (of weapons) to share. Of course, we support initiatives regarding defensive means, while we have not had offensive weapons for some time now," Golob said when asked by journalists about the possibility of sending arms as military aid to Ukraine.

On January 31, EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels that the European Union hoped to provide Ukraine with military aid worth at least 21 billion euros this year. According to Borrell, since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the EU and all its member states have already given 28 billion euros worth of military aid to Kiev.