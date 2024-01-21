North Korea-Russia cooperation promotes building of multi-polarized world - MFA

TOKYO, January 21. /TASS/. Bilateral cooperation between North Korea and Russia serves as a powerful strategic fortress and a traction engine in promoting the building of a multi-polarized world, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday citing a press release by the DPRK Foreign Minister's assistant office following a visit by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Russia.

"Both sides recognized that the friendly and cooperative relations between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, independent sovereign states, serve as a powerful strategic fortress and a traction engine in defending international peace and security and promoting the building of a multi-polarized world," the press release reads.

The sides expressed their strong will to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in defending the core interests of the two countries and establishing a new multi-polarized international order based on independence and justice, the agency said.

Earlier this week North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Russia where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.