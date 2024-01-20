Coalition’s Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq attacked by over 20 rockets — report

CAIRO, January 20. /TASS/. The Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, used by the International Coalition forces, was attacked by over 20 rockets, Al Hadath reports.

According to the report, Shia militias are responsible for the attack.

The rockets were launch from the nearby area of al-Baghdadi in the western province of Al Anbar. The Iraqi security forces currently sweep the presumed firing area.

There are currently no details available on the damage or injuries caused by the rocket attack.

Previously, Shia militias warned the US that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq, because "Washington continues supporting the Israeli army, which kills civilians in the Gaza Strip and in south Lebanon.".