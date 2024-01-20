Russia could win ‘in a matter of weeks’ unless US provides more aid to Ukraine — TV

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. Russia could win the conflict in Ukraine "in a matter of weeks" if Washington fails to provide another aid package to Kiev, NBC News reported, citing sources.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned US lawmakers that Ukraine would run out of certain air defense and artillery capabilities in the coming weeks and the Kiev forces "could only continue fighting the Russians for weeks, maybe months."

The officials’ message was that a Russian victory "will reverberate around the world," prompting other countries to rethink their relations with Washington.

In October 2023, the Washington administration asked the US Congress for additional funding for the 2024 fiscal year, particularly to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine and confront China and Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. The Biden administration is seeking to secure about $106 bln for these purposes. Meanwhile, a number of Republicans in the US House of Representatives and the Senate have spoken out against Ukraine funding.