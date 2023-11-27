Russia can sway Israel to settle conflict — ex-Egyptian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia has some sway on the Israeli government, so Moscow should try to persuade Tel Aviv to stop the hostilities so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to the Gaza Strip, Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, former deputy UN special envoy for Syria, opined.

"Russia should use its influence on Israel, since Moscow and Tel Aviv are on good terms. <...> Russia should try to persuade Israel to stop these (military - TASS) actions and provide an avenue for humanitarian aid," said Ramzy, also former Senior Under Secretary at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He went on to say that Russia should "prevent Israel from expanding military actions, for example, into Syria." "Russia has a military presence in Syria and this should be taken into account," Ramzy pointed out.

"Russia needs to work in conjunction with Israel to stabilize the situation," the former diplomat summed up.

