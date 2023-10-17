Palestinian leadership meets to discuss deadly attack on Gaza hospital

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. The top Palestinian leadership convened on Tuesday night for an emergency meeting to discuss the strike on a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds of people dead and wounded, the Al Hadath television reported.

According to the report, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is present at the meeting.

Arab media reported that several powerful blasts rocked central districts of Gaza on Tuesday, dealing major damage to a local hospital building. The Al Hadath television attributed the explosions to an air strike delivered by Israel’s Air Force. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said with reference to "intelligence from multiple sources" that "Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza." According to Al Arabiya’s latest casualty report, the number of those killed and injured in the tragedy has exceeded 800.