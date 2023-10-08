UN Security Council meeting over without statement on Gaza events

UNITED NATIONS, October 9. /TASS/. The UN Security Council discussed the situation around the Gaza Strip, but did not attempt to adopt any joint document, the participants said after the Council meeting.

"We did not discuss any joint statement, but no one proposed any text anyway," the Permanent Representative of Malta Vanessa Frazier told reporters.

She added that the participants discussed what could be done to protect the civilians and to stop the violence.

US Alternate Permanent Representative Robert Wood noted that "UN Security Council members agreed that these attacks must not have happened."

He expressed his hope that the situation will not deteriorate and vowed to do everything possible to prevent the situation from spreading.