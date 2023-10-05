Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans

WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton believes it is necessary to fight against the growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans, she said in an interview with US-based PBS TV broadcaster.

"Honestly, I don't understand any American siding with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but we have seen it, and we have heard it, and we have to fight against it," PBS quoted her as saying.

According to the ex-US Secretary of State Clinton, she is confused to "see Americans in positions of responsibility talking about how we shouldn't support the people of Ukraine."

"So there's an ideological and, sadly, partisan political divide," she added speaking about the current debates in the US Congress on the mooted aid for Ukraine.

On August 10, the US Administration requested $13 billion for emergency military aid for Kiev and $8.5 billion for economic and security aid to Ukraine and a number of other states from the Congress as additional expenses from the federal budget.