Trump plans to appear at New York court hearing in fraud case

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump plans to come to New York next week and personally attend the court hearing in the civil fraud case in which he and his company Trump Organization are defendants, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The start of the trial is scheduled for Monday, October 2. As expected, Trump will at the hearing with his lawyers.

The court is ready to provide additional security measures in connection with the arrival of the former American leader and is working with the New York police on this issue, the news agency added. It is noted that Trump also plans to testify in court, but will do so at a later date.

The action of the New York prosecutor's office against Trump and his company in a civil fraud case was sent to court in September 2022. According to the version of the Public Advocate Letitia James, the company provided false information about the value of assets in order to obtain more favorable conditions for loans and insurance. According to the prosecutor's office, the value of assets was overstated by $2.23 billion to $3.6 billion. In particular, prosecutors say the value of Trump's Florida estate, his apartments in Manhattan's Trump Tower skyscraper, a number of office buildings and golf courses were overstated. Trump's defense insists the allegations are baseless and that the price of the properties could have changed over time for various reasons.

The trial is expected to wrap up in December. The civil cases do not involve jail time or restrictions on political activity.