Baku says Armenian drone intercepted in border area

BAKU, September 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has reported that a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces was intercepted during its attempt to make a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Nakhichevan.

"A quadcopter belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to perform a reconnaissance flight over the defensive positions of the units of separate combined arms army stationed near Tyurkesh in the Shahbuz District of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic," the statement said.

According to the defense ministry, the unmanned aerial vehicle spotted by air defense units was landed with the help of special equipment and neutralized.