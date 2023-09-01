As BRICS gains power, Americans will go broke — US Congress member

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican Party member representing Georgia in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, believes that the further strengthening of BRICS will make Americans go broke.

"While we are doing this nonsense, there are other countries in the world, powerful countries, organizing together because they are tired of the United States. It’s called BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - and many other countries are joining them. And they are making trade agreements with one another, serious trade agreements where they are saying: we’ll buy from you, you’ll buy from us, we don’t care about US sanctions and we’ll sell to one another, buy and sell in our own currency, not the US dollar. This is one of the most devastating things that can happen to all of us," she told her constituents in Georgia on Thursday.

Taylor Greene is convinced that as the countries that she mentioned are growing more powerful, the US dollar will be weakened. "And you know what happens to all of us? We’re going to go broke," she said, adding that while Washington should better not ignore the "very powerful organization of these countries."

"What is going to happen to our children, when the US dollar means nothing anymore, because Russia, and China, and India with its huge population of billions of people have more buying power in their own currencies than we do? This is a very serious concern," the congresswoman said.

BRICS is an informal international organization that initially brought together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The acronym BRICS was derived from the first letters of the countries’ names. The member states decided at a summit on August 24 that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would join the group on January 1, 2024.