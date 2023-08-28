Slovenian PM says solution to Ukraine conflict should be under UN aegis

BLED /Slovenia/, August 28. /TASS/. Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Monday he favors finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis at the United Nations.

Addressing an international strategic forum in Bled, the Slovenian premier said that achieving peace on Ukrainian soil was currently a priority issue on the global agenda.

"Perhaps, it is unreal to achieve that now. But Slovenia will use all its expertise and spend as much time as necessary to achieve the goal. Nobody knows if our efforts will be a success <...>. The conflict may end only during UN roundtable discussions," Golob said with confidence.