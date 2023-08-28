Poland, Baltic countries to close Belarusian border if incidents occur — Interior Minister

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Poland and the Baltic States will close the border with Belarus and all border checkpoints in case of serious incidents, Poland’s Interior Minister, Mariusz Kaminski, told a news conference following a meeting with partners from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, where the issue of complete closure of the border with Belarus was discussed.

"If there is a critical situation or some incident, regardless of whether it is on the Polish, Lithuanian or Latvian border with Belarus, we will immediately take action. All border crossings, which are still open, will be closed," Kaminski pointed out, adding that such a measure would apply to both passenger and freight traffic.

"The situation on our eastern border, on the border with Belarus has been complicated for several months," he said, mentioning the growth of illegal migration and the presence of PMC Wagner in that country among the main threats.

"We have addressed the authorities in Minsk with a demand the Wagner group immediately leave the territory of Belarus and that the migrants promptly vacate the border zone and be sent to their countries of origin," Kaminski added.

He stressed that Poland and the Baltic States had worked out a mechanism of permanent consultations and created a group that would constantly monitor the situation on the border. Kaminski pointed out that similar measures might also affect the border with Russia.