India to support further expansion of BRICS — Modi

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. India will support countries wishing to become BRICS members in the process of their accession to the association, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a news conference following the 15th BRICS summit.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the BRICS summit on August 24 that the member-countries had decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to join the organization.

As for the other countries that have expressed their wish to join BRICS, India will contribute to building a consensus necessary for them to become members of the group, Modi told a news conference in Johannesburg.

He said the BRICS expansion and renewal was a signal to all institutions in the world that they should change to meet the requirements of modern times. The BRICS expansion and renewal is a step that can serve as a model for reforming other institutions, Modi added.