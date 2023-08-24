Russia to keep working on expansion of BRICS influence world over — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the newly-admitted BRICS member-countries, assuring that Russia will continue working to expand the association's influence in the world.

"I would like to congratulate our new members, who will be working in a full-scale mode next year. I would like to assure all my colleagues that we will continue the work that we have started with you today to expand the BRICS influence in the world," the Russian leader said, speaking by video link at a news conference following the BRICS summit in South Africa.

Putin clarified that he had in mind the establishment of practical interaction with new members of the association and with those who would work in the BRICS field in the "outreach" mode, that is, with partners who in one way or another pay attention to cooperation with the organization and would like to do business with it.

"We treat this with attention and great respect. We will definitely arrange for this work," Putin said. The BRICS countries will consult with each other on how to go about this business.

"In the course of these joint discussions at the level of foreign ministers and other agencies, we will draw up appropriate regulations so that the role and importance of BRICS in the world should continue to grow," the Russian leader concluded.