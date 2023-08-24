Five countries to become new BRICS members — Brazilian reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 24. /TASS/. Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will become new members of BRICS, a correspondent of Brazil’s UOL news portal reported on Thursday citing a draft final statement of the group’s summit.

According to the reporter, the geographical factor was among the main selection criteria. Choices were made in order to maintain the regional balance inside the group. In accordance with the principle, the membership of one more African country is now under consideration.

Also, the government of Brazil would also like to see Indonesia as a member of BRICS, but the country is not yet ready to join the group.

The 2023 BRICS summit is being held in South Africa’s Johannesburg on August 22-24. The country’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier the leaders had eventually come to terms about accepting new members and approved a document specifying membership’s principles, requirements and procedure.