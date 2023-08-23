Georgia calls Medvedev's statements on Abkhazia, South Ossetia unacceptable

TBILISI, August 23. /TASS/. Statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev about the possibility of Abkhazia and South Ossetia joining Russia are unacceptable and contravene the principles underlying Georgia's territorial integrity, Rati Ionatamishvili, deputy chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s faction in Georgia’s parliament, said.

Earlier, in an article published on website aif.ru, Medvedev said that the idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, "and may well become a realty if there are good reasons for it."

"Any statement that contradicts the territorial integrity of Georgia is categorically unacceptable. We will return our people and territories by peaceful means. This is our main message for our brothers and sisters in Abkhazia and Ossetia," Ionatamishvili told reporters in commenting on Medvedev's statements.

Parliamentary Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee Chairman Mikhail Sarjveladze called Medvedev's statements illegitimate.

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008; Tbilisi broke off diplomatic relations with Russia in response. The International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus, which have been held in Geneva since 2008, represent the sole platform for dialogue between Sukhum, capital of Abkhazia; Tskhinval, capital of South Ossetia; and Tbilisi, with the participation of Russia as well as mediation by special representatives of the UN, EU and OSCE.