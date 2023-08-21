Africans expect BRICS summit to take steps toward creating new multipolar world — expert

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. African nations are expecting to see concrete steps toward shaping a new multipolar world order from the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Xavier Messe A Tiati, director general of the Cameroon News Agency (CNA), told TASS.

According to the news executive, given BRICS statements on the group’s intention to help usher in a multipolar world order, many Africans have "great expectations" in this regard.

"The first decisive step could be the development of BRICS’ shared currency, which would liberate a substantial part of the world from US dollar domination. The situation when an internationally recognized currency is being issued by one country, we are talking about the US dollar here, represents a huge risk for [achieving] balance in global financial payments. The US is using its position to suffocate those countries that do not accept its ideology by introducing sanctions against them. As a result, sovereign states sometimes cannot use their dollar[-denominated] bank assets when they want to," he said.

Milestone event

"The BRICS summit which will be held in South Africa on August 22-24, 2023, is a milestone event in many ways," the CNA chief noted. "The host country is calling it 'the expansion summit.' Toward this end, [South African President] Cyril Ramaphosa convened all the leaders of the African continent as well as some Asian heads of state, in all 60 delegations are [being] anticipated in South Africa. This expansion also involves accepting five new members - Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Only South Africa belongs to BRICS on the African continent. However, Egypt may join this union at this summit. Ethiopia and Algeria are expecting an approval to join" as well, he explained.

The news executive noted that Senegal and Kenya have also "expressed an intention" to join the group.

"As for Africa’s francophone countries, some of them definitely could experience pressure on the part of [the former] colonial powers aiming to postpone their application or even not to attend the South African summit. The leader of one African company confirmed to me that, ‘nowadays, BRICS represents a wonderful opportunity for African countries.’ This summit will be held alongside a major forum of entrepreneurs. Within BRICS, a voluntary aspiration is emerging to create an exchange center for numerous transactions and potential technology transfers. A system of financial payments currently being created by BRICS experts can stimulate and facilitate these exchanges," the news agency head divulged.

Prospects for BRICS’ New Development Bank

"BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB), led by [former Brazilian President] Dilma Rousseff, was the target of numerous attacks," the CNA head stressed. "Several months ago, NDB experts visited the CAR [Central African Republic - TASS] on a scoping mission considering the opportunity of opening the bank’s branch in that very poor country. The Africans welcomed that step because they see that the NDB’s working methods differ significantly from what they are accustomed to. This is about bringing the bank closer to clients, taking into account the local situation. The Africans expect substantial steps in that direction at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa and the NDB approving a plan of action on developing BRICS," he explained.

The BRICS group’s annual summit will be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24 and will represent the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years. Its guests will include the leaders of 54 African countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be onsite to represent Russia in person.