Anti-Russian sanctions failed, US lawmaker says

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. US’ anti-Russian sanctions have failed, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on her X page, calling on the US Administration to stop giving money to Ukraine.

"America sent $113 billion plus sends $1 billion every month to Ukraine’s government and Biden wants another $20 billion yet Russia is getting richer and America is getting poorer by the trillions!!! U.S. sanctions failed. No more money for Ukraine!" Greene tweeted.

Earlier, Switzerland’s UBS bank said in its report that, in 2022, the US wealth has dropped by $5.9 trillion, while Russia experienced a $600-billion growth.