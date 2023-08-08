Georgian prime minister lays blame for 2008 war squarely on former President Saakashvili

TBILISI, August 8. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has blamed former President Mikhail Saakashvili and his government for failing to avoid the 2008 war in South Ossetia.

"This trouble, the tragedy, the war occurred under the previous government. The previous authorities did nothing for our country to avoid the war," Garibashvili told reporters after visiting the Mukhatgverdi Cemetery in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, where military servicemen killed in 2008 are buried.

He also characterized the previous authorities’ behavior during the August war as shameful. "While our military heroes demonstrated great valor and selflessness to our people and the next generations, we could see the former commander-in-chief (Saakashvili - TASS) behave in a disgraceful manner. You must remember him chewing his necktie, running away from an aircraft and falling to the ground," the Georgian prime minister elaborated.

When asked to back up his argument that the previous government was to blame for failing to avoid the conflict, Garibashvili said that he possessed a lot of information on the matter but could not discuss it because he was concerned about protecting the country’s image.

On Tuesday, Georgia is marking the 15th anniversary of the start of military activities in South Ossetia. National flags are flying at half-staff over government buildings.

An armed conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia broke out in August 2008 after Georgian forces tried to forcibly take control of the South Ossetian capital of Tskhinval. On August 8, Moscow sent troops to protect Russian nationals and the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the region, forcing the Georgian army to retreat. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former Georgian autonomous region.