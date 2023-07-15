African leaders on Ukraine peace mission ready to meet with Putin – sources

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The heads of seven African states on a Ukraine peace mission are ready to come to the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg for a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three diplomatic sources told TASS on Saturday.

The seven countries participating in the Ukraine peace mission comprise Egypt, Zambia, Comoros, Congo, Senegal, Uganda and South Africa.

"Yes, such an event is being prepared," the diplomatic sources said, responding to a question about the potential meeting of the mission’s seven African leaders with Putin at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

"The heads of the peace mission expect to meet with the head of the Russian state before the opening of the summit or during its work," one of the sources specified.

"The seven heads of state agreed to continue efforts and discuss proposals as part of the summit," another diplomatic source explained to TASS.