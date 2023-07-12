Potential use of cluster munitions by Kiev will force Russia to act in response — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia will have to respond to Ukraine potentially using cluster munitions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

"Naturally, the potential use of this type of weapons is a game-changer and it will certainly force Russia to take specific steps in response," Peskov said, as he forwarded questions about exactly what measures will be taken to the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, emergency services in the Zaporozhye Region reported that Ukrainian troops had shelled the city of Tokmak with cluster munitions.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu warned that, if US cluster munitions are ever supplied to Ukraine, Russia will have to use similar weapons against Ukrainian troops. According to him, Russia has so far refrained from using cluster munitions in its special military operation as it realizes how dangerous they can be for civilians. Washington providing such weapons will only prolong the conflict, he said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has suggested Russia should use its arsenals of cluster munitions following the shelling of Tokmak.