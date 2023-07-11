Ukraine’s NATO membership poses serious threat to European security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO is very dangerous for European security and those who make such decisions should be aware of that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Potentially, this is very dangerous for European security and this really harbors very big dangers," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the possibility of Ukraine’s accelerated accession to NATO.

"Those who make such a decision, should be aware of that," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman declined to comment on how realistic was the plan of Ukraine’s fast-track accession to NATO.

"This is the realm of political scientists to discuss these issues and we can hardly join these exercises," he explained.

The Kremlin spokesman said that it was necessary to wait for specific decisions. "So far, we can state only differences in approaches by some of the alliance’s member states on this issue and we will learn in the coming days about the viewpoint that will prevail," he pointed out.

NATO stated on July 7 that it had made a decision to cut the procedure of Ukraine’s future accession to the military alliance by removing the Membership Action Plan (MAP) requirement from it. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained that Ukraine no longer needed MAP because "it moved closer to the alliance" and this stage of the accession procedure would be removed for it.