Zelensky to take part in first Ukraine-NATO Council meeting in Vilnius — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO council, which will take place on the sidelines of the July 11-12 summit in Vilnius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference Friday.

"I expect Allied leaders will agree a package with three elements, to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg said. "The package will include a multi-year program of assistance to ensure interoperability; upgraded political ties - with President Zelensky attending the inaugural meeting of a new NATO-Ukraine Council; and a reaffirmation that Ukraine will become a member of NATO."