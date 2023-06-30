No comments from White House on discussion of deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The US Administration does not comment whether the Washington discusses potential deployment of nuclear weapons on Polish territory with Warsaw.

Speaking during an online briefing for reporters Friday, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby claimed that he has absolutely nothing to say about this kind of negotiations. He pointed out that deployment of nuclear systems is not a matter of public discussion and he is not going to start discussing it today.

This was his comment on remark made earlier by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who announced Warsaw’s request to include Polan in the NATO Nuclear Sharing program.