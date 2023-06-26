NATO to approve establishment of air defense system in Baltics during Vilnius summit

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. NATO member states will approve the transition from air police missions in the Baltics to establishment of a rotation-basis air defense system during the upcoming summit in Vilnius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

"We’ve also agreed [on] a new rotational model for air and missile defense to allow for swift transition from air policing to air defense," Stoltenberg said, adding that first air defense systems will be shipped to the Baltics from Germany.

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who also attended the press conference, Berlin will send air defense systems to Lithuania even before the Vilnius summit in order to reinforce its air defense.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO member states will make decision on infrastructure, the model of forces and will define specific units that will guard specific areas during the Vilnius summit.